260410-N-VA510-1306 NORFOLK, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), delivers a speech during the warship’s Sponsor Luncheon in Norfolk, Virginia, April 10, 2026. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia on April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9608514
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-VA510-1306
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.