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    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon [Image 10 of 10]

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    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260410-N-VA510-1306 NORFOLK, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), delivers a speech during the warship’s Sponsor Luncheon in Norfolk, Virginia, April 10, 2026. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia on April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9608514
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VA510-1306
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon

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    Commissioning Ceremony
    Naval Station Norfolk
    USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124)

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