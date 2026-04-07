USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon

260410-N-VA510-1215 NORFOLK, Va. (April 10, 2026) –Cmdr. Ben Cantu, commanding officer of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), watches as Martha Hill, the warship’s sponsor, delivers a speech during the warship's Sponsor Luncheon in Norfolk, Virginia, April 10, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia on April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9608510
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-VA510-1215
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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