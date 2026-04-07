USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon

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260410-N-VA510-1206 NORFOLK, Va. (April 10, 2026) –Martha Hill, the sponsor of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), delivers remarks during the warship’s Sponsor Luncheon in Norfolk, Virginia, April 10, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia on April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)