USS Harvey C Barnum Jr. (DDG-124) Sponsor Luncheon

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260410-N-VA510-1230 NORFOLK, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), delivers remarks during the warship’s Sponsor Luncheon in Norfolk, Virginia, April 10, 2026. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia on April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)