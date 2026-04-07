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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 5 of 5]

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Sharon Booker, Defense Finance and Accounting Service supervisory finance specialist, briefs Army Military Pay Office employees at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 20, 2026. After completing a reserve pay course, the AMPO employees toured both the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s headquarters and DFAS to gain a better understanding of how the two organizations work together to support Soldiers and their families across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9607606
    VIRIN: 260320-A-IM476-1160
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 781.95 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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    Military Pay
    USAFMCOM
    AMPO
    Indianapolis

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