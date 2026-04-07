AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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Kay Meadoh, Defense Finance and Accounting Service supervisory finance specialist, briefs Army Military Pay Office employees at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 20, 2026. After completing a reserve pay course, the AMPO employees toured both the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s headquarters and DFAS to gain a better understanding of how the two organizations work together to support Soldiers and their families across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)