AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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Six U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Military Pay Office employees meet with Gennaro Penn, USAFMCOM Military Pay Operations director, pictured far right, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 20, 2026. Ten AMPO employees visited USAFMCOM headquarters after attending a reserve pay course, sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve Center, from March 16-20, 2026, in Indianapolis with the primary objective of enhancing the student’s the military pay knowledge on Army Reserve and Army National Guard pay in the AMPO network. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)