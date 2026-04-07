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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 2 of 5]

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Military Pay Office employees pose for a photo in front of USAFMCOM headquarters at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis after completing a reserve pay course, sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve Center, and during a tour of USAFMCOM headquarters and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service March 20, 2026. Pictured from left to right are: Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor; Ronald Houston, Military Pay Operations Readiness Division chief; Diana Stuart, MPO military pay technician from Fort Knox, Kentucky; Amy Randazzo, MPO military pay technician from USAFMCOM headquarters in Indianapolis; Michael Pavinich, MPO internal control technician from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; Kelly Delia, MPO military pay supervisor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgina; Kameisha Lundy, MPO military pay technician from Fort Gillem, Georgia; Jessalyn Golgart, MPO military pay technician from Fort Stewart, Georgia; Denise Gallion, USAFMCOM interim deputy to the commander; Kimberly Lawrence, MPO Sustainment and Training Division chief; and Gennaro Penn, MPO director. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9607601
    VIRIN: 260320-A-IM476-1064
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 965.96 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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    Military Pay
    USAFMCOM
    AMPO
    Indianapolis

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