AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Military Pay Office employees pose for a photo in front of USAFMCOM headquarters at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis after completing a reserve pay course, sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve Center, and during a tour of USAFMCOM headquarters and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service March 20, 2026. Pictured from left to right are: Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor; Ronald Houston, Military Pay Operations Readiness Division chief; Diana Stuart, MPO military pay technician from Fort Knox, Kentucky; Amy Randazzo, MPO military pay technician from USAFMCOM headquarters in Indianapolis; Michael Pavinich, MPO internal control technician from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; Kelly Delia, MPO military pay supervisor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgina; Kameisha Lundy, MPO military pay technician from Fort Gillem, Georgia; Jessalyn Golgart, MPO military pay technician from Fort Stewart, Georgia; Denise Gallion, USAFMCOM interim deputy to the commander; Kimberly Lawrence, MPO Sustainment and Training Division chief; and Gennaro Penn, MPO director. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)