AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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Ronald Houston, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations Readiness Division chief, explains the relationship between Army military pay offices and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service during a tour of DFAS at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center March 20, 2026. Ten AMPO employees visited USAFMCOM headquarters after attending a reserve pay course, sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve Center, from March 16-20, 2026, in Indianapolis with the primary objective of enhancing the student’s the military pay knowledge on Army Reserve and Army National Guard pay in the AMPO network. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)