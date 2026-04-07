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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 3 of 5]

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Ronald Houston, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations Readiness Division chief, explains the relationship between Army military pay offices and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service during a tour of DFAS at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center March 20, 2026. Ten AMPO employees visited USAFMCOM headquarters after attending a reserve pay course, sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve Center, from March 16-20, 2026, in Indianapolis with the primary objective of enhancing the student’s the military pay knowledge on Army Reserve and Army National Guard pay in the AMPO network. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9607603
    VIRIN: 260320-A-IM476-1072
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 981.85 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ
    AMPO employees visit USAFMCOM HQ

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    Military Pay
    USAFMCOM
    AMPO
    Indianapolis

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