U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam prepare the unit for heavy weather on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and local and federal partners as part of a unified One Marianas response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9606816
|VIRIN:
|260409-G-IA651-5043
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Sinlaku, urges public to take action now
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