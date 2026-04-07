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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor prepare to pull 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums to cradle them against storm force winds and prevent damage on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and local and federal partners as part of a unified One Marianas response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kyle Breen-Tapia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9606813
    VIRIN: 260410-G-G0020-7789
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 757.14 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Sinlaku, urges public to take action now

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    Guam, Sinlaku, Typhoon, Response, IMT

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