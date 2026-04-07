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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) prepare the cutter to sail on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. U.S. Coast Guard cutters homeported in Apra Harbor are scheduled to depart the island ahead of tropical storm force winds. This is standard practice and is not a withdrawal of support. Repositioning preserves the cutter crews’ ability to return quickly and respond to post-storm emergencies, including search and rescue, once it is safe to operate. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9606815
    VIRIN: 260409-G-IA651-1904
    Resolution: 5517x3103
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

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