U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) prepare the cutter to sail on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. U.S. Coast Guard cutters homeported in Apra Harbor are scheduled to depart the island ahead of tropical storm force winds. This is standard practice and is not a withdrawal of support. Repositioning preserves the cutter crews’ ability to return quickly and respond to post-storm emergencies, including search and rescue, once it is safe to operate. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)