U.S. Coast Guard prepares for storm Sinlaku

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Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam hold all hands to discuss storm preparations on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and local and federal partners as part of a unified One Marianas response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)