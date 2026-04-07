U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Sinlaku, urges public to take action now

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Members of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam prepare the unit for heavy weather on April 10, 2026, ahead of storm Sinlaku. The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and local and federal partners as part of a unified One Marianas response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Members of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam prepare the unit for heavy weather on April 10,...... read more read more

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is coordinating with the National Weather Service, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and local and federal partners as part of a unified One Marianas response.

Residents and mariners should monitor official guidance from the National Weather Service and local emergency management authorities and take protective action now, before conditions deteriorate.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Tropical Storm Sinlaku, formerly Tropical Depression 04W, is located approximately 500 nautical miles east-southeast of Guam, moving slowly northwest.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center is tracking Sinlaku as an intensifying system with potential to reach typhoon strength by Saturday, with a very close approach to Guam possible Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office warns that damaging tropical storm force winds of 39 miles per hour or greater are possible for Guam as early as Sunday, with destructive typhoon force winds possible Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Track and intensity forecasts carry uncertainty; conditions may change rapidly in either direction.

U.S. Coast Guard Assets and Port Conditions As part of established storm preparation protocols, U.S. Coast Guard cutters homeported in Apra Harbor are scheduled to depart the island ahead of tropical storm force winds. This is standard practice and is not a withdrawal of support. Repositioning preserves the cutter crews’ ability to return quickly and respond to post-storm emergencies, including search and rescue, once it is safe to operate.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor personnel are planning to haul the 45-foot Response Boats out of the water on Friday and trailer the 29-foot Response Boats to protect them from storm surge and debris damage.

Port conditions are changing as Sinlaku approaches. The Captain of the Port Guam set Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) X-ray for all four ports in the Marianas at 1 p.m. Friday, to prepare vessels for limited movements and to cease cargo operations. PHWC Yankee, which requires all vessels to be secured in port or at anchor and prohibits vessels from entering port, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. PHWC Zulu, closing all ports to vessel movement, is expected late Sunday, timed to occur 12 hours prior to the onset of tropical storm force winds. Vessel operators should be ashore, secured, and sheltered well before Zulu is set.

What the Public Needs to Do Now Stay out of the water. Beaches, reefs, and nearshore areas will become dangerous as the storm approaches. Waves, surges, and currents during tropical weather events have claimed lives. No recreational activity is worth the risk. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday, with seas of 8 to 14 feet and increasing. A Rip Current Statement remains in effect. Additional watches and warnings may be issued as Sinlaku strengthens and its track becomes clearer. A Special Weather Statement is also in effect.

Do not rely on the U.S. Coast Guard or other first responders to retrieve unsecured equipment. Kayaks, paddleboards, jet skis, outboard motors, and other water sports gear that break free in storm conditions may be spotted adrift by neighbors or boaters, prompting emergency calls. First responders are not available to search for property during storm operations, and debris in the water creates real hazards for recovery efforts afterward. Secure or store all water sports equipment now.

Remove or properly secure any small vessels at public marinas. Sunken or damaged vessels after a storm create environmental hazards, obstruct navigation, and recovery costs fall on vessel owners.

If You Are in Distress Social media is not monitored by U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders or emergency responders. It is not recommended to post a distress call on Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform, expecting a response.

If you or someone else is in distress:

Call 911 for shore-based emergencies.

Transmit a mayday call on VHF-FM Channel 16, the international hailing and distress frequency, monitored 24 hours a day by the U.S. Coast Guard and mariners at sea.

Activate a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) if you have one — it transmits your GPS coordinates directly to search and rescue authorities.

Please recognize that first responders are sheltered during the height of the storm and are not immediately available for response. They will begin assessment, response, and recovery operations post-storm as soon as it is safe to do so.

Stay Informed Residents should monitor the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office at https://www.weather.gov/gum and follow official guidance from their respective homeland security officers and local authorities. Conditions can change rapidly. Do not wait for the last possible moment to take protective action.

The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

- USCG -

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is responsible for maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, marine environmental protection, and port security across 2.6 million square nautical miles encompassing Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Freely Associated States.