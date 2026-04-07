Personnel conduct setup operations at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. Behind-the-scenes coordination enabled seamless execution of large-scale international engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9606781
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-WJ837-1132
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.