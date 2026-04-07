U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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The Chilean flagFlags is displayed during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. flew with the Chilean flag during the F-35A demonstration, highlighting U.S. respect for the host nation and commitment to partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)