The Chilean flagFlags is displayed during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. flew with the Chilean flag during the F-35A demonstration, highlighting U.S. respect for the host nation and commitment to partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9606780
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-WJ837-1172
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.