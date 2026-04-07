U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, right, and Capt. Austin McDaniel, safety officer, left, discusses potential flight paths for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force brought the F-35 Demo Team to FIDAE to further strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Chile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)