U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, right, and Capt. Austin McDaniel, safety officer, left, discusses potential flight paths for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force brought the F-35 Demo Team to FIDAE to further strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Chile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9606779
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-WJ837-1193
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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