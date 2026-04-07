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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 3 of 7]

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

    CHILE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Chilean aircrew and personnel attend the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 initial briefing in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The session emphasized safety, communication, and operational coordination among participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:21
    Photo ID: 9606774
    VIRIN: 260406-F-WJ837-1090
    Resolution: 7474x4983
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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