U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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Chilean air force Lt. Col. Rolando Guerrero briefs aircrew and personnel for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided critical guidance to ensure safe and coordinated flight operations during the international airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)