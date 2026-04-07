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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 1 of 7]

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

    CHILE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Chilean air force Lt. Col. Rolando Guerrero briefs aircrew and personnel for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided critical guidance to ensure safe and coordinated flight operations during the international airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:21
    Photo ID: 9606762
    VIRIN: 260406-F-WJ837-1056
    Resolution: 7078x4719
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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    FIDAE 2026

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