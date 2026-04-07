Chilean air force Lt. Col. Rolando Guerrero briefs aircrew and personnel for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided critical guidance to ensure safe and coordinated flight operations during the international airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9606762
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-WJ837-1056
|Resolution:
|7078x4719
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.