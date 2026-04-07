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    Sacred Utaki on Torii Station [Image 4 of 5]

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    Sacred Utaki on Torii Station

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army, Capt. Fox Stevens, Director of Emergency Services, observes a shrine at the Ukaa site, April 8, Okinawa, Japan. Ukaa is one of seven sacred sites, Utakis, on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Torii Station is home to seven sites that are considered sacred by the local community. These spaces are deeply rooted in the traditions of the Okinawan culture and continue to hold spiritual and cultural importance today.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9606403
    VIRIN: 260407-O-QC559-2740
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sacred Utaki on Torii Station [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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