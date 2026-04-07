U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa leadership and team members pose during a hike through Torii Station on April 8 to learn about a unique and culturally significant aspect of the installation: seven sacred sites (Utakis).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9606400
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-QC559-1679
|Resolution:
|4284x3213
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacred Utaki on Torii Station [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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