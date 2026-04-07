Sacred Utaki on Torii Station

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Hinukan, the God of Fire, is one of seven sacred sites, Utakis, on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Torii Station is home to seven sites that are considered sacred by the local community. These spaces are deeply rooted in the traditions of the Okinawan culture and continue to hold spiritual and cultural importance today.