Sacred Utaki on Torii Station

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U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa leadership and team members trek through Torii Station on April 8 to learn about a unique and culturally significant aspect of the installation: seven sacred sites (Utakis). Torii Station is home to seven sites that are considered sacred by the local community. These spaces are deeply rooted in the traditions of the Okinawan culture and continue to hold spiritual and cultural importance today.