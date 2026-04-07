Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026

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Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) Chaple Worship team, Sophia Cretu, left, Peter Cretu and Amina Huricks perform live music during the Easter Sunrise Service at Landing Zone Eagle Field, MCBH, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)