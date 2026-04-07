U.S. Navy Lt. James Curry, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Headquarter Battalion Chaplain, leads a portion of the Easter Sunrise Service held at Landing Zone Eagle Field, MCBH, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9606381
|VIRIN:
|260405-M-QU166-1093
|Resolution:
|6681x4454
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026 [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Melissa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.