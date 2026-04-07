Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026

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U.S. Navy Lt. James Curry, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Headquarter Battalion Chaplain, leads a portion of the Easter Sunrise Service held at Landing Zone Eagle Field, MCBH, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)