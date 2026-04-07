Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeannie Shaw and Gabrielle Alaniz, E ho’onani i ke Akua me ka hula dancers with the Hula Ministry, perform in the Easter Sunrise Service held at Landing Zone Eagle Field, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)