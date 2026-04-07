E ho’onani i ke Akua me ka hula dancers with the Hula Ministry, perform in the Easter Sunrise Service held at Landing Zone Eagle Field, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9606382
|VIRIN:
|260405-M-QU166-1102
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.67 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026 [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Melissa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.