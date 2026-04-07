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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026 [Image 18 of 19]

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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa Hernandez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Easter Sunrise Service attendees observe a portion of the service held at Landing Zone Eagle Field, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2026. The annual service is a non-denominational service that brings together service members and their families to celebrate Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 19:41
    Photo ID: 9606384
    VIRIN: 260405-M-QU166-1112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026 [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Melissa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Easter Sunrise Service 2026

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    Easter
    Sunrise Service
    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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