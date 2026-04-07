F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

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Stickers are displayed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 28, 2026. As a fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team combines stealth, speed, agility, and advanced avionics to maintain air superiority in modern combat. Heritage Flights and demonstrations showcase both modern and vintage aircraft to honor the legacy of U.S. military aviation and the service members who continue to advance airpower for today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)