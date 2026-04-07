F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

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A P-51 Mustang performs an aerial demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 28, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations that pair modern and historic aircraft, highlighting the evolution of aviation technology and honoring the aviators who paved the way for today’s Air Force. These flights are a testament to the skill, dedication, and innovation of the men and women who make the mission possible. Heritage Flights are performed at airshows across the country to celebrate U.S. military aviation history, inspire future generations, and pay tribute to the service members whose courage and ingenuity continue to shape the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)