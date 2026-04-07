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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 25 of 26]

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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A P-51 Mustang performs an aerial demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 28, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations that pair modern and historic aircraft, highlighting the evolution of aviation technology and honoring the aviators who paved the way for today’s Air Force. These flights are a testament to the skill, dedication, and innovation of the men and women who make the mission possible. Heritage Flights are performed at airshows across the country to celebrate U.S. military aviation history, inspire future generations, and pay tribute to the service members whose courage and ingenuity continue to shape the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9604276
    VIRIN: 260228-F-CC148-9106
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 467.42 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

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