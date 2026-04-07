(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 12 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, March **, 2026. As a fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor combines stealth, speed, agility, and advanced avionics to maintain air superiority in modern combat. Heritage Flights and demonstrations showcase both modern and vintage aircraft to honor the legacy of U.S. military aviation and the service members who continue to advance airpower for today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9604265
    VIRIN: 260228-F-CC148-1744
    Resolution: 3016x3770
    Size: 920.51 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    pilot
    Air Force Academy
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery