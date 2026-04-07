U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, left, and Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, right, crew chiefs assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, perform the silent ground show during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations to showcase both modern and vintage military aircraft. These flights are often performed at airshows across the country to honor U.S. military aviation history and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9604275
|VIRIN:
|260228-F-CC148-6601
|Resolution:
|4235x2647
|Size:
|754.3 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.