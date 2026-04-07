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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 21 of 26]

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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, left, and Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, right, crew chiefs assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, perform the silent ground show during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations to showcase both modern and vintage military aircraft. These flights are often performed at airshows across the country to honor U.S. military aviation history and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9604275
    VIRIN: 260228-F-CC148-6601
    Resolution: 4235x2647
    Size: 754.3 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation
    F-22 Demo Team Secures 2026 Heritage Flight Accreditation

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    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 raptor aircraft
    fifth generation
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    crew chief
    Airshow

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