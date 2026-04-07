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    Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 1 of 7]

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    Bridging Generations of Airpower

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 26, 2026. Maintainers like Staff Sgt. Wharton are essential to the success of the Air Force, ensuring aircraft are mission-ready, safe, and capable of performing at the highest levels. Their expertise and dedication make every flight possible, from everyday training missions to Heritage Flight demonstrations that honor the legacy of U.S. military aviation. Heritage Flights pair modern and historic aircraft to celebrate the innovation, skill, and teamwork that have propelled the Air Force forward through generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9604229
    VIRIN: 260226-F-CC148-9304
    Resolution: 5300x6625
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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