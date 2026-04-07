Bridging Generations of Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 26, 2026. Maintainers like Staff Sgt. Wharton are essential to the success of the Air Force, ensuring aircraft are mission-ready, safe, and capable of performing at the highest levels. Their expertise and dedication make every flight possible, from everyday training missions to Heritage Flight demonstrations that honor the legacy of U.S. military aviation. Heritage Flights pair modern and historic aircraft to celebrate the innovation, skill, and teamwork that have propelled the Air Force forward through generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)