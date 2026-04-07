Bridging Generations of Airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration alongside a P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustang at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz. for the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 27, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations to showcase both modern and vintage military aircraft. These flights are often performed at airshows across the country to honor U.S. military aviation history and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)