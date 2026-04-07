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    Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 3 of 7]

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    Bridging Generations of Airpower

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration alongside a P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustang at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Ariz. for the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 27, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations to showcase both modern and vintage military aircraft. These flights are often performed at airshows across the country to honor U.S. military aviation history and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 22:04
    Photo ID: 9604226
    VIRIN: 260227-F-CC148-2581
    Resolution: 2640x3300
    Size: 587.3 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    airpower
    Air Force Heritage Flight
    P-51
    Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation
    P-38 Lighting

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