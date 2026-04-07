Bridging Generations of Airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor taxis alongside a P-51 Mustang at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 28, 2026. The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course is an annual event where military and civilian pilots train together to fly in formations that showcase both modern and vintage military aircraft. The striking contrast between the P-51 Mustang and the F-22 Raptor highlights the evolution of aviation technology over the decades, while honoring the aviators who paved the way for today’s Air Force. These flights serve as a testament to the men and women who make the mission possible, combining skill, innovation, and dedication to propel Air Force capabilities forward. Heritage Flights are performed at airshows across the country to celebrate U.S. military aviation history, inspire future generations, and pay tribute to the service members whose courage and ingenuity continue to shape the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)