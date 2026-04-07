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    Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 7 of 7]

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    Bridging Generations of Airpower

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course, Feb. 28, 2026. As a fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor combines stealth, speed, agility, and advanced avionics to maintain air superiority in modern combat. Heritage Flights and demonstrations showcase both modern and vintage aircraft to honor the legacy of U.S. military aviation and the service members who continue to advance airpower for today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9604228
    VIRIN: 260228-F-CC148-3365
    Resolution: 2413x3016
    Size: 657.71 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Bridging Generations of Airpower [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    fifth generation aircraft
    Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    history
    pilot

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