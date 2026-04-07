(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    260407-N-TL932-1221 Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, left, speaks with Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 7, 2026. Maj. Gen. Bligh visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Navy Personnel Command, and Navy Recruiting Command to learn more about JAG Corps recruiting, retention, and detailing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9602871
    VIRIN: 260407-N-TL932-1221
    Resolution: 4593x3281
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    CNRC
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery