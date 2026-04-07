Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

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260407-N-TL932-1221 Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, left, speaks with Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 7, 2026. Maj. Gen. Bligh visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Navy Personnel Command, and Navy Recruiting Command to learn more about JAG Corps recruiting, retention, and detailing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)