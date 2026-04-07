Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

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260407-N-TL932-1196 Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, right, receives a brief from Cmdr. Christopher Matthews, National Officer Programs Recruiter at Navy Recruiting Command, not pictured, at CNRC, in Millington, Tennessee, April 7, 2026. Maj. Gen. Bligh visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Navy Personnel Command, and Navy Recruiting Command to learn more about JAG Corps recruiting, retention, and detailing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)