Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

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260407-N-TL932-1153 Lt. Cmdr. Amy Olson, Deputy Director of Medical Accession Waivers for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, briefs Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, third from left, in the Recruiting Operations Center at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 7, 2026. Maj. Gen. Bligh visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Navy Personnel Command, and Navy Recruiting Command to learn more about JAG Corps recruiting, retention, and detailing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)