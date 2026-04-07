Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visits CNRC

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260407-N-TL932-1103 Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, in the Recruiting Operations Center at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 7, 2026. Maj. Gen. Bligh visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Navy Personnel Command, and Navy Recruiting Command to learn more about JAG Corps recruiting, retention, and detailing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)