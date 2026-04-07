A child grabs an egg during an Easter event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2026. The 86th Force Support Squadron, with the help of 40 volunteers, laid out 25,000 eggs for Ramstein's annual Easter egg hunt. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9602566
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-VH914-1350
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.