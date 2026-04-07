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    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 8]

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    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A child hugs the Easter Bunny during an Easter egg hunt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2026. The 86th Force Support Squadron organized the annual Easter egg hunt that featured an array of fun activities for Team Ramstein's youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9602547
    VIRIN: 260404-F-VH914-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child
    Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child

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    Easter, egg hunt, ramstein, 86fss

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