A baby plays with Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2026. In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, the 86th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Programs hosted events, including their annual Easter egg hunt, to celebrate the resilience of military children and highlight the unique challenges they face growing up in a military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9602548
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-VH914-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.