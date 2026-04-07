Children run to grab Easter eggs during an Easter event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2026. The 86th Force Support Squadron organized the annual Easter egg hunt that featured an array of fun activities for Team Ramstein's youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9602558
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-VH914-1204
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.