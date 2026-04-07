Easter egg hunt brings smiles for Month of the Military Child

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Children participate in an egg hunt during an Easter event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 4, 2026. In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, the 86th Force Support Squadron Child and Youth Programs hosted events, including their annual Easter egg hunt, to celebrate the resilience of military children and highlight the unique challenges they face growing up in a military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)