Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his family after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. Their efforts during the deployment played an important role in advancing the mission and supporting partner operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)