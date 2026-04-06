Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his wife and son after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. The deployment showcased the unit’s ability to execute critical missions while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)