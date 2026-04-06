A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing is welcomed home by his loved one after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. Their return marks the completion of a mission that strengthened operational readiness and reinforced the unit’s commitment to supporting worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9602294
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-TH245-1004
|Resolution:
|7531x5021
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.