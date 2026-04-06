Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing is welcomed home by his loved one after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. Their return marks the completion of a mission that strengthened operational readiness and reinforced the unit’s commitment to supporting worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)