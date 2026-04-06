Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing embraces an Airman after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. While deployed, the unit supported key operations that contributed to broader mission goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)