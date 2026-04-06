A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing embraces an Airman after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. While deployed, the unit supported key operations that contributed to broader mission goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9602292
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-TH245-1002
|Resolution:
|5327x3551
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.